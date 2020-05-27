Most artists have been going ham on the live streams, some haven’t done any at all, and then there’s deadmau5 who chooses to be much more selective with when he goes live. Of course he already has his own well-established Twitch channel, so he doesn’t have to wait for these digital festivals for an opportunity to just play an impromptu set. But this Friday, he’s going live with Amazon Music for a new set and to answer some questions from fans.





You can ask your questions on the Instagram post below and tune in Friday at 10am PT to see it all!

Photo via Rukes.com