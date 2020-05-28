Black Tiger Sex Machine have been steady releasing singles since the end of 2019, beginning with “Let’s Get It,” all leading up to today, the release of their Futuristic Thriller EP. The EP was created in conjunction with their tour of the same name which began earlier this year and was unfortunately cut short due to COVID-19.





Six of the singles on the eight-track EP were previously released, with “Resistance” dropped as the final single along with the EP today, as well as the new track, “Nobody Wants You.”

The latter is a pounding electro track, reminiscent of names like Wolfgang Gartner, Mord Fustang, or even early Feed Me. The “futuristic thriller” ethos is present throughout, though, as BTSM put their own spin on the sound and bring it to the future while looking back toward the past for inspiration. The funky bassline paired with the Daft Punk-esque vocals and crunchy synths makes for an epic and fun tune.

But it’s really “Resistance,” the lead single on the project, that you should pay attention to. With Hairitage in the mix, it’s both the most on-brand lyrically and most boundary-pushing song for BTSM on the EP. In it, we hear the return of the epic modern talking synth with the emphatic YUH YUH YUH and we love to hear it! The first drop is straight up 2010-2012 dubstep vibes, minus the vocals, though they help to ground the trio’s ethos brilliantly. The second drop adds some more ethereal harmonies to the mix and elongated yuhs that do well to provide depth to the mix. It’s for sure one of my favorite releases of the year so far.

Check out the full Futuristic Thriller EP below!

Photo via Rukes.com