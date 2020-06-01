Billie Eilish absolutely blasts the “All Lives Matter” slogan and holds nothing back in a recent social media post that’s drawing increasing attention.





In the pop star’s update below, she takes a stand for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement — a message that went out with much conviction to her 63.6 million followers over the weekend:

If I hear one more white person say ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ one more f**king time, I’m gonna lose my f**king mind. Will you shut the f**k up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.

She continues:

THE SLOGAN OF #blacklivesmatter DOES NOT MEAN OTHER LIVES DON’T. IT’S CALLING ATTENTION TO THE FACT THAT SOCIETY CLEARLY THINKS BLACK LIVES DON’T F**KING MATTER!!!!!! AND THEY F**KING DO!!!!!!

In addition, Billie is joining in on Music Industry Blackout Tuesday. Tomorrow, a band of artists have vowed to “disconnect from work and reconnect with our community.” They’re pausing the show to promote accountability and change.

During this devastating time, we applaud all the artists speaking out for justice.

Read Billie’s full statement below.

Billie Eilish Speaks Out

Photo via Coachella