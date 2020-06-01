Colorado and its signature Red Rocks Amphitheatre may not see the return of events until 2021, according to CPR News.





As the music world experiences its “lost summer,” venues, promoters, bands — and even fans — have mentally prepared themselves for an uneventful year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. To play it safe, acts have started booking out dates in 2021 instead of 2020.

The spokesman for Denver Arts and Venues, Brian Kitts, recently said: “It’s wishful thinking that we go from mass gatherings of 10 people to 10,000 people like we would have at Red Rocks. I just don’t think anybody’s expecting that right now. It’s hard to see how this works out in any venue without a lot of creative thinking, and that’s what’s going on every single minute of every day.”

Each year, approximately 170 shows happen at Red Rocks, but this year is much, much different. The vast majority of scheduled events for this summer including Flume, The Black Keys, Kraftwerk, The String Cheese Incident, and many more have already been postponed or canceled. It’s unclear if shows scheduled for later in the year will happen as planned — Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, etc. (but we sure hope so).

Meanwhile, the city of Denver has joined with Reopen Every Venue Safely (REVS) to get live music back on track. The pilot cities include Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans and more.

Learn more here.

Source: CPR News | Photo via Rukes.com