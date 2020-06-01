With Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of the trendy label Off-White, being called out for only sharing a screenshot donation for $50, it’s nice to see that many EDM producer/DJs are being more generous.





Today, Marshmello donated $50,000 to the NAACP. In the past week, Kayzo, Ghastly, Deorro, Svdden Death, Subtronics, and more have donated thousands to organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, The People’s City Council Freedom Fund of Los Angeles, and more.

There’s a lot of debate about what white allies can do to show their support right now. If you’re unable to attend protests, to amplify and protect black voices, then donate. If you’re unable to donate, then share your support on social media; educate the uneducated, even relatives and friends. No one has an excuse right now to stay silent.

i stand with you and encourage others with means to contribute ANYTHING they can to worthy causes that support #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/IyJhSF4tmf — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 1, 2020

It’s not about the dollar amount. It’s about being aware of the injustice and blatant racism to minorities in our country. If you can help please do so below 🖤https://t.co/WQaqefDChg pic.twitter.com/sG8RBNxqfZ — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) May 30, 2020

I have donated to George Floyd’s family and the Minnesota Freedom foundation. I’d like to donate to a few more that could really use some help during this time. Link me a few — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) June 1, 2020

Thank you all for the incredible links to more places to help. I just donated to The People’s City Council Freedom Fund of Los Angeles – https://t.co/X1xYyJxs8T Black Lives Matter Los Angeles – https://t.co/vJ2oIKLsGg Reclaim The Block – https://t.co/cbD7a05kUV — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) June 1, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com