With Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of the trendy label Off-White, being called out for only sharing a screenshot donation for $50, it’s nice to see that many EDM producer/DJs are being more generous.


Today, Marshmello donated $50,000 to the NAACP. In the past week, Kayzo, Ghastly, Deorro, Svdden Death, Subtronics, and more have donated thousands to organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, The People’s City Council Freedom Fund of Los Angeles, and more.

There’s a lot of debate about what white allies can do to show their support right now. If you’re unable to attend protests, to amplify and protect black voices, then donate. If you’re unable to donate, then share your support on social media; educate the uneducated, even relatives and friends. No one has an excuse right now to stay silent.

 

Photo via Rukes.com