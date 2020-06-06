Are you the next Sound of Tomorrow?





Tomorrowland has launched its Sound of Tomorrow DJ competition in search of next up talent. Entrants are asked to prepare a 20 to 25-minute festival-ready performance that’s “bold, vibrant and daring.” The official rules suggest, “pack as much into that time as possible.” Enter by June 10th for consideration.

Tomorrowland and Fedde Le Grand will be looking for mixes that are inspired by passion and the festival’s core values of friendship, love and unity. The four best DJs will throw down live across Tomorrowland’s social media channels and battle it out in front of a global audience and a legendary panel of DJs.

The winner will be given the opportunity to play at Tomorrowland 2021 and release a remix on Fedde Le Grand’s label, Darklight Records.

Learn more and enter here — and good luck!

Photo via Tomorrowland