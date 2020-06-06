House, techno, and many other forms of dance music wouldn’t exist without black culture and the LBGTQ community — nor would Your EDM be here without the pioneers that paved the way.





Magnetic Magazine recently put out its watch list of 13 Documentaries on Key Black Dance DJs, Cultural Figures & Institutions. Although these are just some of the educational documentaries on dance music’s vast history, this is a great start with hours of information and inspiration.

These docs cover a lot of ground and feature prominent acts including, Nile Rodgers, Marshall Jefferson, Honey Dijon, Steve Silk Hurley, Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, Derrick May, Goldie, Larry Levan, Frankie Knuckles, Ron Hardy, Carl Craig, Moodymann, Black Coffee and so many more.

Learn about the pivotal artists, figures and institutions our scene is forever indebted to — and huge shoutout to Magnetic Magazine for the list.

1. I Was There When House Took Over the World

featuring Nile Rodgers, Marshall Jefferson, Honey Dijon, Steve Silk Hurley and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Why Drexciya Took Detroit Electro Underwater

featuring Gerald Donald and James Stinson aka Drexciya

3. High Tech Soul: The Creation of Techno Music

featuring the originator Juan Atkins, the elevator Kevin Saunderson, and the innovator Derrick May

4. Paris Is Burning

covers Manhattan’s LBGTQ vogue Ballroom scene

5. Pump Up The Volume: A History of House Music

roots of house music featuring Larry Levan, Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy

6. Array’s Jewels Catch One

history of oldest black-owned disco in America, Catch One

7. Talkin’ Headz – The Metalheadz Documentary

covers drum and bass scene featuring Goldie, Grooverider, Dillinja, Ed Rush & Optical, Source Direct, Photek and more

8. Origins: Black Coffee: Resident Advisor explores Black Coffee’s South African roots

9. Moodymann: Dust On My Shoes

Moodymann, also featuring Mike Banks, Traci Washington, Amp Fiddler and more

10. Real Scenes: Detroit

history of the warehouse scene

11. Goldie Documentary

focuses on Goldie’s early career

12. Techno City: What is Detroit Techno?

featuring Carl Craig, Derrick May and more

13. How Larry Heard Made House Music Deep

Resident Advisor spotlights Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers

Source: Magnetic Magazine | Photo: Cristian Di Stefano

