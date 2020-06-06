After 78 days of lockdown, the first Las Vegas pool party took place this week at the Flamingo.





Sin City’s famous Strip was shut down back in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As one of dance music’s primary destinations, venues suffered major blows, as well as hotels, casinos, restaurants, etc. — and now they’re starting to reopen at reduced capacity.

Las Vegas saw several reopenings on Thursday, including MGM Resorts International‘s Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Signature; and Caesars Entertainment‘s Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Harrah’s.

Safety protocols include: social distancing, hand washing, face masks, and cleaning/sanitization requirements.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services recently reported 8,935 coronavirus cases and 429 related deaths.

Flamingo Regional President, @EileenMooreJoh1, and @kenjanssen, SVP and General Manager of the Flamingo & @CromwellVegas, welcome you back to #VegasAgain. 🦩 pic.twitter.com/LvmkSiHJ4W — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) June 4, 2020

We can't wait to welcome you back to the Fabulous Flamingo today! Please remember to stay safe & follow our new health and safety protocols. More info https://t.co/I5V3B22VwL. pic.twitter.com/nPiuMDX58X — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) June 4, 2020

Source: Daily Mail | Photo via Caesars