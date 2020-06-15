Ibiza Hot Spots Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Will Not Reopen In July

Two of Ibiza’s leading clubs, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza will not be holding events through next month.





The news comes from the venues’ official social media accounts, which state: “Due to the ongoing situation created by COVID-19, unfortunately there will be no events at both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza in July.”

Keeping the health and safety of future guests in mind, The Night League assures music fans, “Now is the time to act responsibly and not to risk anything that we have collectively achieved together in the last months.”

Although Spain recently announced its reopening plan and entered phase three, president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, issued a decree ordering nightclubs to hold off on reopening.

Stay tuned for more info — and more importantly, stay safe.

Ushuaïa / Hï Ibiza Statement