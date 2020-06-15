Chromeo have kept busy throughout the lockdown, working on brand new funky tunes for the masses — and now the duo presents the Quarantine Casanova EP in full for a great cause!





With tracks like “Clorox Wipe,” “6 Feet Away” and “Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing),” the quarantine vibes are real. Not to mention, “‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out” and “Cabin Fever,” which we’re all feeling right about now.

Chromeo share via tweet:

It’s out! QUARANTINE CASANOVA streaming on all platforms. And if you wanna buy vinyl, merch or download the songs, we’re donating 100% of those net proceeds to @yourrightscamp’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help Black and POC communities affected by the virus.

There’s good reason to listen and even more to buy the EP for your collection, because 100% of proceeds go to Know Your Rights Camp’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Chromeo have also shared links to Black Lives Matter resources, The Bail Project, ACLU, and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Enjoy!

Chromeo – Quarantine Casanova EP

Get it: https://chromeo.bandcamp.com/releases