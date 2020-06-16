This past weekend, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade put on the second edition of their Digital Mirage Online Music Festival with 58 artists from around the world. With increased production value from artists, including Chet Porter’s Underwater Set and San Holo’s Slow Motion Set, there was way more of a visual component to each artist’s performance this time around.





While we wait for many, if not all, of the sets to be uploaded by artists and/or Proximity to their YouTube channels, all of the sets (except for Oliver Tree) have appeared on SoundCloud.

Whether you want to listen to Anabel Englund and Lee Foss going B2B for techno bliss or Netsky’s blistering drum & bass set, GRiZ’s political call to action or Deathpact’s devilish soundscape, you can relive all of the best moments below or catch up with what you missed out on.

Check out the sets below! You can also watch official videos from Malaa, Chet Porter, and Deathpact on Proximity’s YouTube here, San Holo’s set on his own YouTube here, and OTR’s set on his own YouTube here.