The GRAMMYs has uploaded its entire rule book for the first time ever, and new this year are 10 specific changes worth highlighting, straight from The Academy.





The new rules took effect this June and will remain active through the upcoming 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Billboard breaks down most of the new rules in a recent article, as discussed with Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason, Jr. The full list of rules are also outlined in the 66-page 63rd GRAMMY Awards Rules & Guidelines here.

Best New Artist – No specified maximum number of releases. Screening committees will determine whether the artist had attained a breakthrough or prominence prior to the eligibility year. Best Urban Contemporary Album – New Category Name: Best Progressive R&B Album Best Rap/Sung Performance – New Category Name: Best Melodic Rap Performance Latin Urban – will now compete with Latin Pop, rather than Latin Rock; Two New Category Names: Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album; Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Musical Theater Album – Award to as many as four (4) Principal Vocalist(s) or Winners Certificates to all vocalists on the recording of an “ensemble-driven” piece Term Limits – Three years on/one year off for committee members; Three years on/two years off for Chairpersons; Maximum combined five consecutive years Nominations Review Committee Conflict of Interest -People with actual or perceived conflicts of interest regarding recordings under consideration may not participate on the committees. A&N Proposals – Exception: Proposals viewed in a different light due to changes in industry or technology may be considered in consecutive years. Best Engineered Album Categories – Higher Resolution Audio is accepted in submissions. National NRC Co-chairs – The President/CEO and the Chair of the Board are mandated to Co- chair the committee (The mandate is removed)

Source: Billboard