Tomorrowland is looking for a major comeback in 2021 — with, potentially, three weekends.





Rumors have been swirling for months that the iconic music festival in Boom, Belgium might expand for an additional weekend next year. Now, a new local report from GVA confirms the organization believes a third weekend is a viable option, although nothing has been set in stone.

Tomorrowland spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen told the publication, roughly translated: “A third weekend Tomorrowland could be a solution for everyone involved to make up for the completely lost 2020 season and all its consequences. But that is still a distant future in the current circumstances and nothing has been discussed or decided yet.”

If any music festival could pull off three full weekends of entertainment, it’s Tomorrowland. According to the report, organizers will continue to monitor the ever-evolving situation and go from there.

In the meantime, Tomorrowland presents its digital festival Around the World next month, in hopes of uniting us all from home. See the full lineup and more information here.

Source: GVA | Photo via Tomorrowland