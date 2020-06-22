Zeds Dead x Subtronics‘ “GodLovesUgly” remix is dropping tomorrow on Deadbeats!





After teasing their production for months, the heavy hitting collab inspired by an Atmosphere classic will finally see the light of day. We’ve heard glimpses of the remix, like here and here, but they’ve mostly kept it under wraps, building the anticipation for a full reveal.

Zeds Dead previously joined forces with Subtronics on their original collaboration “Bumpy Teeth,” which unleashed its wrath of bass and filth back in December. It was around that same time they decided to begin work on another project.

Check out the album art below and read more on how the remix came to be here.

Zeds Dead x Subtronics – God Loves Ugly (Remix)

Get it: https://Deadbeats.presave.io/t/godlovesugly