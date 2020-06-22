Microsoft just revealed their plan to shut down its Mixer platform and move all existing stream partners to Facebook Gaming. In effect today, Microsoft will be preparing for the permanent closure of Mixer which is set to end on July 22nd.





Mixer has struggled over the years to generate the views needed to compete with industry titans such as Youtube and Twitch. Partnering with Facebook gaming, the third largest streaming platform, is a strategic move to improve the upcoming launch of their Xcloud game streaming service:

“When we think about xCloud and the opportunity to unlock gameplay for 2 billion players, we know it’s going be critically important that our services find large audiences and Facebook clearly gives us that opportunity” Phil Spencer – The Verge

This move indicates that Microsoft is cutting their losses and focusing their efforts on Xcloud, which will bring console-level gaming to web browsers, mimicking Google’s Stadia service. Popular streamers such As Ninja & Shroud, who signed multi-million dollar contracts are now free agents again to go where they please:

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

You can find more details about this story via The Verge.

Image: YouTube/Tyler Blevins