Remember 2019? Back when we were able to interact with people in real life, attend concerts, go shopping, etc. People would drive to and from work and hear music on the radio or even inside of businesses.





Well, UK’s licensing company PPL has crunched the numbers from 2019 — back when music was played in public spaces — tracking British radio and television stations in order to find the most played songs and artists.

As it turns out, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are among the top acts for 2019, with Harris’ “Giant” collab with Rag N Bone Man being the most played song. The lists below also feature music from Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, Kygo and Whitney Houston and more.

PPL boss Peter Leathem says:

From rising stars to established names, the PPL Most Played Charts for 2019 showcase the songs and artists that soundtracked our year. British music was particularly popular, with Ed Sheeran maintaining his popularity while acts such as Tom Walker and Mabel established themselves on the airwaves. Congratulations to all those featured in our charts as well as the music businesses that invest in and support their success

PPL’s most played tracks of 2019

1. Calvin Harris & Rag N Bone Man – Giant

2. Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

3. Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

4. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

5. Tom Walker – Just You And I

6. Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love

7. Ava Max – Sweet But Psycho

8. Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

9. Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

10. Pink – Walk Me Home

PPL’s most played artists of 2019

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Calvin Harris

3. Sam Smith

4. Jess Glynne

5. Pink

6. George Ezra

7. Rita Ora

8. Little Mix

9. Coldplay

10. Maroon 5

Photo via Rukes.com