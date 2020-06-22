Whether you’ve played the games, seen the movies, watched the TV shows, or collected the figurines, or even if you didn’t, you know about Sonic The Hedgehog. Along with Mario, Link & Zelda, PacMan, and a couple others, the character is one of the most well-known and ubiquitous game characters ever created.





Since the first game came out in 1991 for the Sega Genesis, the game has evolved immensely, even including last year’s release of Team Sonic Racing. (He’s literally the fastest creature in the universe, why does he need a car? Ugh, whatever.) Along with the games have come a host of iconic themes, most notably the “City Escape” theme from Sonic Adventure 2, one of the series most beloved entries.

As part of SEGA’s 60th birthday celebrations, and with Sonic’s own 30th anniversary fast approaching, the squad at SEGA SOUND TEAM have released a DJ Style “Party” (their own quotes) with 33 songs mixed by Tomoya Ohtani for an hour-long continuous, throwback mix.

Whether you’re a long time fan of the series or just being introduced to it for the first time via this mix, you’re sure to find something you like. Check it out below!