Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon sets from the weekend have started making their way online including day one performances from Showtek, Testpilot, Lucii, 3LAU, Dash Berlin, YehMe2, William Black, Cash Cash, MitiS, and Loud Luxury.





The standout for us here is undoubtedly YehMe2, who used his time slot to address pressing issues and events happening in the world right now. A number flashed on the screen — 773-692-6689 — which prompted listeners to take action by donating and/or signing petitions.

In just under a half hour, YehMe2 delivered a flawless mix of music from Rage Against the Machine, Dead Prez and more with a powerful message. His set came complete with custom visuals, brand new IDs from his Rap Dad project, and censored/deleted scenes (see here and here).

“BLACK LIVES MATTER. BLACK VOICES MATTER. FUCK CENSORSHIP,” he followed up in a tweet.

Watch all the sets from Insomniac‘s Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon (so far) below, starting with YehMe2.

Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon Live Sets

YehMe2

Testpilot

Showtek

3LAU

Lucii

Dash Berlin

Cash Cash

William Black

MitiS

Loud Luxury

Photo via HARD Summer