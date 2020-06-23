Electric Blockaloo is pushing back its event and changing up its name.





One of the the most stacked virtual festivals we’ve seen throughout quarantine, now known as Rave Family Block Fest, provides a lengthy explanation for sudden changes with days to spare. Organizers share the good news and bad news in the post below:

The good news – The long-awaited Minecraft Nether Update is finally here, meaning new blocks, animals, and more!! The update is rolling out to everyone on June 23rd.

The bad news – This means that smack in the middle of Group Camping and Early Arrival, our servers aren’t going to work for anyone who updates. There are so many unknowns with an update of this scale, especially for Bedrock/PE Fam. So we are pushing the festival back two weeks, the new start date for the festival will be July 9th. Your experience is our #1 priority, and while we are sad to delay, we are confident it’s the right decision.

As for the name change:

We are changing our name from Electric Blockaloo to Rave Family Block Fest. Unfortunately, the iconic Funk and Break Dancing movement we were paying homage to has been ruined by a very small group of hateful people. We’re not even naming them here because they deserve exactly zero attention or press, but wanted to give you a heads up in case being redirected to our new website caused concern.

Still, the lineup boasts 65 artist-hosted stages and over 850 performers — Steve Aoki, Sherelle, Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Seth Troxler, Felix da Housecat, Todd Terry, MK, Maya Jane Coles, Skream, STS9, Khruangbin, Galantis, and Louis the Child and many, many more. Full lineup here.

Rave Family Block Fest will now take place July 9th – 12th. Join the Discord server here for more info and updates.

