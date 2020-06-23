Diplo Is Throwing Down A Thomas Wesley Set in Fortnite with Noah Cyrus & Young Thug

Diplo is throwing down Fortnite Party Royale style (again)!





He already took over the virtual decks this year for a special Major Lazer set, but coming up this Thursday he’ll appear again as Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley inside Fortnite. The main stage performance will include special guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug, both featured on the country-focused album.

Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil dropped last month with much crossover appeal, proving country and dance go hand-in-hand after Avicii already proved it the first time back in 2013. To see it play out in Fortnite will be an entirely different animal, however.

The premiere of Fortnite’s Party Royale saw performances from Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5. We expect the trend to continue as those staying at home seek online entertainment.

More on Fortnite’s Party Royale mode here.

Take your llama down to Party Royale and dance til you can’t no more cause Thomas Wesley is comin’ to town.@diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with special guests @noahcyrus and @youngthug LIVE at the Main Stage June 25 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/bqeMIA2aMe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 23, 2020

H/T: ESPN