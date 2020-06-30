The common thought between many industry professionals right now is that we have to weather the storm so we can see the sunlight at a later time, rather than try to fight against it. That is, while COVID-19 is still a present threat, throwing shows is simply irresponsible, even with recommended safety guidelines in place. But what about going beyond those guidelines? Elements might have an answer.





Elements Lakewood Festival, originally scheduled for the weekend of September 25, is cancelled. In its place will be the mini-fest In My Elements which advertises music, from Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis, and more, and mindful activities. However, the festival also has one of the most rigorous safety procedures we’ve seen any festival implement with advance- and on-site COVID-19 testing and more.

According to the website’s “2-Part Testing” info page, “3-days prior to the retreat a PCR Active COVID-19 test, provided by Rapid Reliable Testing, and Ambulnz, will be available at designated locations in NY, PA, and MA. A nasal swab test will be administered by licensed medical technicians at locations provided. Samples are brought back to a NY or NJ lab and results are delivered in 24-48 hours. An infection mitigation coordinator is available to offer support and assistance.”

Once attendees are approved, they’ll make the drive to Northeastern, PA where they’ll be submitted to another round of on-site testing.

“Testing will be administered by licensed medical technicians, with on-site medical services provided by ParaDocs. Guests must arrive by car by between 11am and 2pm or 4pm and 7pm. Vehicles will be quarantined 20ft from each other while awaiting testing. All guest will have their temperature taken and receive a nasal swab PRC COVID-19 test. Tests results will be given within 30 minutes to 1 hour of arrival on site. Restrooms will be disinfected after each use with guests directed along dedicated lanes and facilities for every 10 cars.”

In addition to all of this, the festival also describes other preventative measures in place:

All participants are recommended to keep a contact tracing and activity log 14 days prior to the retreat.

All participants are required to certify they do not live with, and will avoid contact with “People at a higher risk for severe illness” per CDC guidelines for 14 days prior to and after the gathering.

Guests are recommended to not make stops while on the way to the site. Food and drinks will be available onsite, tested vendors will be available.

You can read the full safety procedures here.

None of this is to say that the chance of contracting COVID-19 from In My Elements is reduced to zero, it is not “corona proof.” But it’s safe to say that no other festival right now is implementing this level of scrutiny and safety for its attendees.

You can find more information and tickets to the event, if you feel comfortable going, here.

Photo via Julian Cassady for Elements