Odesza and Golden Features teamed up for the collaborative new project BRONSON and dropped their first two singles two months ago. Since then, the project has been fairly quiet, except to promote the video for their track “HEART ATTACK” and vinyls for the release.





Now, they’re back with their next single, “DAWN” featuring Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

BRONSON share how “DAWN” came together:

“Creatively, we respect Orlando (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) so much. When we started the writing process for “DAWN”, it was with the intent to fill in the gap of what was missing on the record. We came to him with an initial idea for the track, and in turn, he listened to parts of the record, made sense of its themes both sonically and conceptually and started to write over what became what “DAWN” is now.

“Not only do the lyrics provide this renewed sense of hope, but his vocals compliment the tone and energy of the song perfectly – “DAWN” is a song meant to take you on a journey and explore various concepts and emotions of the record. We couldn’t think of a more fitting song to end the album with.”

The full song tracks in at over seven minutes, a sweeping overture that ends up as more of a spiritual experience than anything else. As the final track on the album, it’s sure to be a transcendent moment.

Unfortunately, the album has been pushed back to August 7 from its original release date of July 17. It’s still available now to pre-order and pre-save digitally and pre-order the physical LP at the official BRONSON store.