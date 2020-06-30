Are you ready for the biggest collab of the year? Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, Skrillex, & FKA twigs’ collaboration “Ego Death” is officially out tomorrow.





Ty Dolla has been teasing the track, with recent posts on Instagram and Twitter slowly revealing each collaborator on it. It also appears he removed all his tweets (apart from replies) from before June 27. Whether Skrillex’s recent purge of his Instagram was also due to “Ego Death” or something larger is up for more debate.

The track was leaked as recently as four months ago on Reddit, though there are clips of the song being played out as early as January 2019, so this has definitely been a long time coming.

Tomorrow is finally the day — 9am PT!

