Tomorrowland just unveiled its new home of Pāpiliōnem, the magical island which will welcome the People of Tomorrow from all corners of the world during Tomorrowland Around the World, the digital festival. Festival visitors will be able to navigate easily through Pāpiliōnem with a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet – you don’t need special VR goggles – and explore the entire festival site with all the different stages and points of interest in an interactive way together with friends.





Ancient maps and some of the oldest books speak of a magical island, long since forgotten, that is home to all the wonders of nature and can be found only by those who are pure of heart.

In the middle of the ocean, undisturbed and untouched, lies Pāpiliōnem – the island where Mother Nature reigns, and welcomes the People of Tomorrow from all corners of the world to discover all of her miracles.

About its inhabitants, nothing is known. But even from afar, at sea, it is clear that Pāpiliōnem has pristine beaches, sparkling night skies, breathtaking mountains, enchanted forests and the most colorful sunsets. On the island, all of the world’s most beautiful biotopes can be found, and within a single day trip, visitors can experience all four seasons here.

Mother Nature herself makes sure all is in harmony and stimulates our five senses. Anyone who comes to celebrate life at the many magical locations on the island will be enveloped in freedom, purity and music.

Truly, a visit to Pāpiliōnem will be something to remember for a lifetime, and no one who does so will return home unchanged. For it is said that they who visit that magical island will forever radiate the unique memories and intense love from the bottom of their hearts.

The festival will be held July 25-26 between 7am-4pm PT. It’s open for people of all ages and places, accessible exclusively on tomorrowland.com . Day tickets cost €12.50. Weekend ticket costs €20.00 and includes a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire experience.