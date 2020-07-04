Virtual Spring Awakening Kicks Off Today with Ookay, Bear Grillz, & More [WATCH]

Spring Awakening is happening in a virtual space today thanks to LiveXLive’s React Presents. The Midwest’s largest all-electronic music festival returns for the first time with a brand new, online experience over today and tomorrow, July 4th and 5th.





The virtual Spring Awakening lineup features 22 artists performing from different cities across the globe including Bear Grillz, Adventure Club, SNBRN, Claude VonStoke, Destructo, Krewella, Kavion, Gene Farris, Porn and Chicken, Goldroom, Regard, Vicetone and more.

Today Chicago’s own Porn and Chicken kicks off the stream — and tomorrow we’ll get a proper Birthdayy Partyy set for Independence Day weekend.

Happy 4th of July and Virtual #SAMF Day!

WATCH HERE!

Happy 4th of July and Virtual #SAMF Day ⚡⚡ Stream starts at 4pm CST / 5pm EST! Tune in for free → https://t.co/ApBMDSWr3o pic.twitter.com/MzmiOsyb8l — Papi Spring 🌼 (@SpringAwakeFest) July 4, 2020

Photo via Spring Awakening