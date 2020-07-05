The Fourth of July has come and gone — but the celebrations (or lack thereof) — technically last all weekend long.





As always, EDM Twitter is weighing in this Independence Day. Some DJ/producers are stressing important social issues, some are celebrating per usual, and others are “cancelling” the holiday altogether.

With coronavirus (COVID-19) still heavily affecting the states, it seems most people are refraining from large parties and events. Most are staying at home or getting together with a close group of friends and family.

However you’re celebrating Fourth of July weekend (or not) — be safe!

Read EDM reacts below.

EDM Twitter On Fourth of July

July 4th gonna be a day of questioning and recognizing that to celebrate America in this way is rly jus celebrating white history. America is built by our diversity, and made all the more beautiful by it. July 4 wasn’t Independence Day for all ppls. Jus something to keep in mind — medusa out now! – 𝔖𝕽𝖎℥ – BLM (@Griz) July 3, 2020

4th of July is cancelled and here’s why pic.twitter.com/D1N5v3b9E4 — SWARM (@houseofSWARM) July 4, 2020

Dont get me wrong, I hate fun and people who are capable of having fun as much as anybody, but give em a break — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) July 5, 2020

Maybe this is the Independence Day that the aliens will take over — ALISON WONDERLAND #blacklivesmatter (@awonderland) July 4, 2020

Social media got people extra stupid today Post #1 “How can you celebrate when children are locked in cages???” Followed immediately by Post #2 *Literally celebrating with mad people getting wasted partying*

“Happy 4th!!!🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸” What the fuck is wrong w y’all????? — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) July 5, 2020

happy 4th of arrest the cops who killed breonna taylor — GRL GANG (@WEAREGRLGANG) July 4, 2020

Fuck all the negativity in the EDM scene rn. Happy 4th of July 🙂 I hope you guys have an amazing day! 🎉 — CARBIN (@CarbinOfficial) July 4, 2020

Today instead of celebrating the 4th of July, I’m gonna listen to KID A by Radiohead — grabbitz (@grabbitz) July 4, 2020

Happy 4th of July, #FansofRR! 🇺🇸 📸: Susan Squibb pic.twitter.com/DxdpYGIkRu — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) July 4, 2020

if i could celebrate one holiday this year it would be Halloween and Halloween only. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) July 4, 2020

independence day? yeah i love that movie too — oshi (@oshimakesmusic) July 4, 2020

Happy 4th of July Americans. — Dr. Ozi (@DrOziOfficial) July 4, 2020

Avicii at ultra 2016. Put it on and enjoy the 4th — Lost Kings (@wearelostkings) July 5, 2020

Imagine thinking stealing a whole country is something to celebrate — bleep bloop (@bleepbloopbass) July 4, 2020