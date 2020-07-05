Yesterday, amidst the 4th of July celebrations, Kanye West announced his US 2020 presidential bid via Twitter. Kanye, who is an active Donald Trump supporter despite his egregious crimes against the people of the United States, has not yet confirmed via other outlets that his tweet was sincere and not simply a joke.





Kanye’s 2020 presidential bid has been up for debate for several years. In 2015, Kanye announced during his MTV Video Music Awards speech that he had plans to run for office in 2020 and again in November 2019.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

After Kanye’s announcement, Kim Kardashian endorsed the tweet with a post on her own Twitter. Even Elon Musk vocalized his support for Kanye’s bid.

While it still remains to be seen if this is merely a joke, Kanye’s late announcement leaves little time to register the proper paperwork to appear on the ballot for November’s election.