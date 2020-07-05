Spring Awakening is happening in a virtual space this weekend thanks to LiveXLive’s React Presents. The Midwest’s largest all-electronic music festival returns for the first time with a brand new, online experience.





The virtual Spring Awakening lineup features 22 artists performing from different cities across the globe. Today, Dr. Fresch, SNBRN, Goldroom, Claude VonStroke, Shiba San, Destructo, Westend, Gene Farris, Goodsex and Birthdayy Partyy are taking over starting at 4 PM EST.

Happy 4th of July weekend and Virtual #SAMF Day!

See the schedule below — and WATCH HERE!

Photo via Spring Awakening