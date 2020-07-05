Essex police responded to an “illegal rave” over the weekend with more than 400 people in attendance.





According to a report, revelers gathered in a woodland area in the village of Margaretting for the party, which started around 10:30 pm and continued into the early hours.

With about 100 cars parked down the streets, some blocking driveways, the party drew some unwanted attention from nearby residents who called to complain.

Police arrived and remained on the scene, but assessed the unauthorized event as a “low threat, harm and risk,” to the community.

It’s believed the partiers were from out-of-town — or even out-of-the-country.

District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes, said:

I’d like to thank local residents for their patience last night and throughout the early hours of this morning. We believe that this event was held and attended by people from outside of the county and our enquiries are ongoing to locate the people responsible for organising it.

To anyone thinking of hosting, or attending, an illegal rave or unlicensed event – know that you’re committing criminal offences and could face prosecution. During this time, you are putting people’s health and safety at risk, and undermining the hard work of our NHS staff.

Source: Essex Live