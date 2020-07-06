While the US is currently reeling from a second wave of COVID-19, which will no doubt be exacerbated by the numerous 4th of July parties over the weekend, other countries are faring much better. In New Zealand, there’s been a total of less than 1,500 cases of the virus, and only 22 deaths.





Due to the small number of cases, promoters The Edge and Green Room feel comfortable throwing the Bay Dreams festival on January 3 & 5 on the north and south islands. The lineup features a stellar array of names like Flume, Pendulum Trinity, Peking Duk, Blanke, GG Magree, George Maple, The Upbeats, Montell2099, Enschway, and more.

As recently as June, New Zealand’s border is “closed to most travellers and entry is strictly controlled.” So unless the US gets its cases under control, don’t count on being able to attend if you’re not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident. For more on NZ COVID-19 restrictions, go here.

Photo via Michael Emery Hecker for Westword