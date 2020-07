Yesterday, RADIO.com hosted a Party In Place broadcast with some of the biggest names we’ve seen: Deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, Odesza, Porter Robinson, Rezz, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi. Though each artist only had about a 18-20 minute set, which is a bit disappointing, these are still new sets which should offset the disappointment just a bit.





So far, only a few of the sets have been uploaded to Mixcloud. Listen to Deadmau5, Flume, Odesza, Porter Robinson, and RÜFÜS DU SOL below!

Deadmau5

Flume

Odesza

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Porter Robinson