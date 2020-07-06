The PS5 might be just on the horizon, but games like Ghost of Tsushima, from Sucker Punch Productions who are responsible for the Sly Cooper and Infamous franchises, are still on deck for the PS4. Slated for release on July 17, Ghost is also getting an accompanying remix EP with some pretty big names.





Tycho, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob, and Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini have all contributed remixes to the game’s music, to be released as an EP titled Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined this Friday (July 10) via Milan Records.

Ghost Of Tsushima‘s real soundtrack will also release the same day as the full game.

Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined EP:

01 The Glitch Mob: “Saikuron”

02 Alessandro Cortini: “Bushido”

03 Tycho: “Ghost of Kodoku”

04 TOKiMONSTA: “The Ghost Burns”