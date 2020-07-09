Yesterday marked seven months since Juice WRLD’s tragic passing. Now, we’re left waiting for the rapper’s fourth album, his first posthumous, out tomorrow, with a few singles already released, including “Life’s A Mess” with Halsey and “Tell Me U Luv Me” with Trippie Redd. Out today is “Come & Go” with Marshmello.

Contrary to Mello’s usual collabs with rappers, he doesn’t fade into the background on production and still injects his own unique sound into the mix. With a grittier guitar line and, of course, Juice’s immediately recognizable voice, this one is a sure hit. It’s upbeat and sounds super fun even juxtaposed with the more melancholic lyrics.

Legends Never Die is out tomorrow; listen to “Come & Go” with Marshmello below.

Photo by Mac Downey (@mac.downey)