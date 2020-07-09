The Chainsmokers are coming out of the studio for a good cause.

JAJA Presents: Safe & Sound — the duo is set to perform at the special drive-in fundraiser at Nova’s Ark Project in the Hamptons on July 25. All profits will benefit the Fresh Air Fund, No Kid Hungry and Children’s Medical Fund of New York.

The Safe & Sound concert series aims to safely bring people together with a drive-in music experience in the heat of summer. The famous hot spot in the Hamptons is ideal for the occasion and the duo is more than ready to play for the first time in a long while.

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall explained in an exclusive to Page Six:

While we’ve been recording our new album most of the year, it’s given us the opportunity to listen and learn about problems in our society and we have taken giving back and supporting change very seriously. Also, helping local small businesses in a place near and dear to us is the least we could do.

Tickets are on the high end, starting at $1,000 up to $25,000 — but, it’s for a great cause.

Source: Page Six | Photo via Tomorrowland