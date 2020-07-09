Calvin Harris has stepped in with a £20,000 donation for the Save Our Sub campaign.

Glasgow’s Sub Club is at risk of permanent closure and its calling out “SOS” — Save Our Sub. After temporarily closing doors on March 15th due to the global pandemic, the venue has been denied access to the UK government’s furlough scheme. Harris, who’s from Dumfries, Scotland, about an hour and a half away from Glasgow, wanted to do his part to help.

So far, the crowdfund initiative has raised £181,040 of its £150,000 goal with thousands of supporters — and thanks to the generous contribution from Harris. After a series of financial hardships, the venue is hoping to bounce back.

A new update from the Save Our Sub Crowdfunder site says: “We are overwhelmed with your support that has allowed us to reach our Initial Target in less than 6 hours!!! #FeelTheFuture”

Anyone with the means is encouraged to donate here.

Save Our Sub

Source: Daily Record | Photo via Rukes.com