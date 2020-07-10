Quarantine has clearly not slowed Crankdat down, who’s just released his sixth single of the year, “BADFUTURE.” Following recent collaborations with void (0) on the unabashed heavy dubstep single “Poppin’,” along with its accompanied VIP Mix, as well as KAYZO on their blistering dubstep and hardstyle track, “The Fire,” this new solo single is some of his best work yet.

Rather than being overly music theory-focused, as far as typical song structure goes, the track’s elements serve as feeders into one another. Each section is clearly distinct, though with an overall melodic motif manages to stay connected and also improve on the section before it. Whether it’s changing the key or the tempo or the rhythm, every time a new drop is introduced, it’s bigger and better than the one before it, more chaotic in the best way. When I said

“BADFUTURE was originally a remix,” said Crankdat. “When I finished the remix, I loved it – so much so, that I felt like I was wasting the original elements I had created just having it serve as a rendition of someone else’s track. I decided to strip out the parts of the remix and flesh out the idea into its own original work. BADFUTURE is the result of that.”

It’s an interesting idea, looking back on it — taking direct inspiration from someone else’s work and building on top of it, only to take those new elements and separate them from the original and expand upon them. Whatever Crankdat was going to remix, we definitely have them in part to thank for this masterpiece of chaos.

Check out “BADFUTURE” from Crankdat below, out now on Kayzo’s Welcome Recs!