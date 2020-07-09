Though it’s something millions use every week, the history of Spotify’s Discover Weekly is likely something not known to many. It initially started as an idea at Spotify’s annual Hack Week in 2015, and, since then, has become one of Spotify’s flagship features.

#DiscoverWeekly turns 5 today!

What's the best discovery you've made on your playlist? — Spotify (@Spotify) July 9, 2020

In the five years since its launch, listeners have also streamed endless hours of the Discover Weekly playlist—over 2.3 billion hours between July 2015 and June 25, 2020. To extrapolate, that’s more than:

8.4 trillion seconds

140 billion minutes

2.3 billion hours

97.3 million days

13.9 million weeks

266.5 thousand years

The Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB is the most “discovered” artist in the most markets—16, to be exact—meaning users across those countries streamed him the most out of any other creator on their Discover Weekly playlist.

“I love how Spotify allows my music to connect with people across so many cultures,” R3HAB told For the Record. “I’ve always considered myself a world artist and it’s amazing to see my music truly traveling. Spotify has broken down the geographical boundaries of music discovery, allowing people from all over to discover my music as soon as it’s released. Thank you, Discover Weekly.”

Check out Spotify’s blog, For The Record, for even more details, data, trends and tips on 5 years of Discover Weekly.