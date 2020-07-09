Couch Lands is coming back for a second round with a whole new set of artists and we couldn’t be more excited!

As Lost Lands has unfortunately been cancelled this year, Couch Lands is taking its place in the new live streaming reality. This Saturday, beginning at 6pm EST/3pm PST, you can catch sets from Herobust, Wooli, Kompany, Blunts & Blondes, Dirtyphonics, Champagne Drip, Vampa, Zia, and Sweettooth. Excision just posted the set times. (See below.)

As the first time, tune into the Lost Lands Twitch channel to join in the fun!

Couch Lands Ep 2 is this Saturday, see you then! 🙂 https://t.co/Sjo3W9BrVV pic.twitter.com/gS5Cj5WKFo — Excision (@Excision) July 9, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com