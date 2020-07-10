We may have joked about it last year for April Fool’s, but Tiesto really is returning to trance now! Under his new alias VER:WEST, which is simply his last name, he’s releasing a new single called “5 Seconds Before Sunrise” through Musical Freedom‘s sub-label AFTR:HRS next Friday, July 17th.

You can actually hear most of the track as Tiësto closed his recent AFTR:HRS live stream set with the song. And yes, we realize this isn’t technically trance, but it’s still likely the closest we’re going to get. It’s much closer to progressive house, but it still has a lot of subtle trance elements that no doubt stem from Tiësto’s years and years at the front of that genre.

Check out “5 Seconds Before Sunrise” below and stay tuned for next week!

Photo via Rukes.com