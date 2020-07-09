With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, there’s no better time to explore new music. Every Noise at Once has you covered (and then some).

The site covers hundreds of recognizable subgenres like acid techno, fidget house, and speed garage, and ventures into lesser known categories like glitter trance, electro trash, deep discofox and so many more. Thanks to this website, kawaii metal is my new obsession.

We’re also in love with the “scan” feature, which allows users to simply sit back and listen to clips of various subgenres as random until something catches their ear. Then, you can dive deeper into the category from there with specific artist suggestions which link directly to Spotify.

Plus, there’s the Sound of Everything Playlist, which features one song from every genre currently being tracked by the website. The CliffNotes version if you will.

According to the site, “Every Noise at Once is an ongoing attempt at an algorithmically-generated, readability-adjusted scatter-plot of the musical genre-space based on data tracked and analyzed for 4,441 genre-shaped distinctions by Spotify.”

Simply put, it’s a rabbit hole of genre-focused music discovery just waiting for you to explore.

Expand your musical tastes here!

The Sound of Everything Playlist

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

H/T: sfree