Electric Zoo has officially canceled its 2020 event set for September and, like so many other music festivals, shifted its focus to 2021.
With the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this was inevitable, but the City of New York ultimately made the call. A statement on Electric Zoo socials explains:
On July 9th, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all large events will be canceled through September 30th. Regrettably, we must stop all the preparations for 2020 Electric Zoo: Supernaturals and reschedule the festival for 2021.
…everyone’s safety is our #1 priority and we understand the Mayor’s decision.
In the post below, Electric Zoo also lays out details for 2020 ticketholders to obtain 2021 passes or request refunds. Those who keep their GA tickets for next year will receive a $50 credit for food, drinks or merch. VIP will receive a $100 credit.
Electric Zoo returns over Labor Day Weekend, September 3 – 5, 2021.
