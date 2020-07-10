It’s hard to believe Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero have gone this long without collaborating — but the day has finally come.

The two have teamed up for an instant classic dance track “I Need To Know” featuring Ifimay, sure to please both fan bases and reach new audiences with its mass appeal. To celebrate today’s release of their first-ever collaboration called ‘I Need You To Know’, the reputable Dutchmen are embracing the wonders of technological advancement to launch a never-seen-before virtual B2B set from their own respective studios. Later today, they will virtually break into each other’s musical playground and start playing apart together for an iconic B2B set, which will be livestreamed on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CEST).

Armin van Buuren: “Nicky Romero and I have known each other for years, so it’s kind of strange that we hadn’t yet made a record together until today, even though he made an amazing remix of my track ‘Unlove You’. But the long wait made it even more fun to finally work on a track together, and I’m very happy with how the record turned out. I am also beyond excited to show you the unique back-2-back set we’ll be doing to celebrate the release of our first-ever collab and I hope it will give everyone the energy they need to hold on until we can throw actual parties again.”

Nicky Romero: “Armin and I have been close friends for a very long time but never found the right moment to collaborate. This track started months ago, just before quarantine when we were trading ideas for a remix and the original ideas just started flowing naturally. Armin has had a huge impact on me and my musical style and it’s been a lot of fun during this process. I know the fans will love it and I have the feeling this is just the first of many.“

With clubs shut down across the world, this pumping, high energy anthem is exactly what we needed. The long-anticipated collab radiates big dance floor energy.

Experience Armin van Buuren x Nicky Romero right here.

Armin van Buuren & Nicky Romero – I Need You To Know (ft. Ifimay)

Photo via RUDGR