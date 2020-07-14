In an unexpected twist, Tomorrowland has enlisted in pop star Katy Perry to headline its highly anticipated Around the World online festival.

Growing up, Perry says she would always watch and was blown away by the production of Tomorrowland, particularly the main stage. Soon enough, she’ll take over Tomorrowland’s virtual version — Pāpiliōnem — and make it her own.

She says via press release:

I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I’m so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.

She joins Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, Charlotte de Witte, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Wildstylez, Nervo, San Holo, Eptic and so many more.

Perry is expected to perform new music from her forthcoming album Smile, due out in August. Garrix gives her a warm welcome in the video below.

Around the World takes place July 25 & 26. More info and tickets here.

Katy Perry @ Tomorrowland Around the World