Tiësto, real name Tijs Michiel Verwest, is debuting a new side project known as VER:WEST during Tomorrowland Around the World later this month.

Although fans have been dead set on this being a trance project, Tiësto himself refers to the VER:WEST style as melodic house. He’ll debut the project alongside more of dance music’s finest including Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren and fellow Freedom Stage performers Claptone, Jack Back (David Guetta), and Solardo. And also Katy Perry.

Tiësto shares:

I would describe VER:WEST as melodic house music. It’s a lot deeper and more chill and a very different energy than Tiësto. I got this opportunity from Tomorrowland to express a different side of me which I’ve never done before. I know they are going to put amazing visuals around it and make it look really different and cool. Expect the unexpected, it’s going to look amazing!

Tiësto seems like he’s thoroughly excited for the side project’s world premiere. Check out the VER:WEST sneak peek below!

Also, Around the World takes place July 25 & 26. More info and tickets here.

VER:WEST @ Tomorrowland Around the World

Photo via Rukes.com