Brace yourselves, because Kayzo‘s next EP is finally done.

The EP announce is as short and sweet as it gets, but those five words — “this ep is finally done” — are all fans needed to hear.

In 2014, Kayzo joined the Firepower Records family with his Fired Up EP. In 2016, he released his own debut Welcome To The Doghouse EP, followed up by Dilapidation Celebration with Slander in 2017. He continued to break the mold with his debut album Overload in 2018 and Unleashed in 2019.

Last month, he shared, “i started quarantine with like 5 unreleased songs and i’m now at 22” — and said he’s “more motivated and creative” than he’s ever felt.

We can’t wait to hear what’s next!

this ep is finally done — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) July 14, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com