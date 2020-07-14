As we indicated in our 10 Albums We Still Have To Look Forward To In 2020 article, since Secret Sky, we haven’t heard much from Porter Robinson regarding his upcoming album Nurture. It’s been over two months since then, but now we’re finally getting something new.

Tomorrow, for Porter’s birthday, he says “stuff will start happening again.” As vague as that statement is, it’s not a far cry to guess that he’s going to reveal the release date of either the album or his next single, “Look at the Sky,” debuted in Secret Sky back in May.

No matter what it is, we’re excited. Check out his official announcement below.

Photo via Rukes.com