Shambhala’s virtual Shambhala At Home festival is due next weekend, but Billy Kenny won’t be on the lineup anymore after accusations of assault of various kinds.

“After careful consideration, Shambhala Music Festival has removed Billy Kenny from the Shambhala at Home Digital Stream Event. We take any allegations of assault, whether it be physical, verbal or sexual, very seriously and we do not condone that behaviour in any way,” the festival wrote.

You can read the statement from the festival below, as well as a thread of testimonies regarding his behavior leading to his removal.

Ive now started to build a TL of B*lly K*nny’s abuse towards ppl just in Alberta alone because more have come forward And im sick to my stomach…. I will make sure the right people get this info. — 𝙬𝙚𝙞𝙗𝙨 ☾ #BLM (@veronicaweibs) July 13, 2020

