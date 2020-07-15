The Chainsmokers‘ aspirations have always extended beyond just music. In 2018, they were approached by Mickey Rapkin, the author behind Pitch Perfect, about turning their song “Paris” into a feature film. They even started their own studio, Kick The Habit Productions, under which the film would be produced.

Then in September 2019, they released a vlog in which they shared footage of them scoring a film.

Now, that film finally has a name: ‘Words On Bathroom Walls.’ It comes out this summer and will feature all new original music from The Chainsmokers. However, as a score, not a soundtrack, the “songs” will likely not be like anything you’ve heard on any of their three albums previously. Though, the trailer also features their song “Push My Luck” off their most recent album.

The movie is based on the 2017 book of the same title by Julia Walton, about a high school boy who’s diagnosed with schizophrenia. It is out July 31 and stars Charlie Plummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, Walton Goggins, and more.

See the trailer below.

This summer, return to the theater for a love story you’ll never forget. The new film #WordsOnBathroomWallsMovie features original new music from @TheChainsmokers. pic.twitter.com/ouSV8J75df — Words on Bathroom Walls Movie (@wobwmovie) July 15, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com