Spotify is now available in Russia, Croatia, Ukraine and 10 other European markets.

Today, Spotify launches in Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine. That means the popular streaming platform is available in 92 total markets and counting.

Spotify’s Vice President of Markets and Subscriber Growth, Gustav Gyllenhammar, said:

Spotify’s arrival in Russia, as well as the additional 12 European countries, is a big step forward in our overall global growth strategy. A fundamental piece of that strategy is staying connected to global culture while allowing room for local adaptation, and we’ve certainly achieved that with these launches.

For example, Russia’s Spotify experience is custom-tailored due to the country’s rich music culture:

Our team on the ground is working closely with local musicians, labels and cultural tastemakers to offer a revolutionary and unrivaled fully Russian music experience to be sure that Spotify is going to be loved.

According to the International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Russia is the 17th-biggest streaming market in the world and on pace to be the 10th-biggest streaming market by 2030.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image