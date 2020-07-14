After months of lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UK government has approved of outdoor concerts and performing arts events.

As long as venues practice and maintain a “limited and socially distanced audience,” they may operate outdoors under stage three of its five-stage plan starting July 11th. In addition, the country is prepping for stage four by launching a pilot program for indoor events.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was quoted upon sharing the good news, “Of course we won’t see crowds flooding into their venues, but from July 11 our theatres, operas, dance and music shows can start putting on outdoor performances to socially distant audiences.”

He added, this is “an important milestone for our performing artists, who have been waiting patiently in the wings since March.”

Meanwhile, drive-in shows are catching on, the UK’s first socially distanced venue is launching, and online festivals are still going strong.

At the time of this writing, the UK has 291,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and nearly 45,000 deaths.

Source: Kerrang | H/T: Consequence of Sound